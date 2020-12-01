Menu
Charles Grizzell
1950 - 2020
BORN
June 15, 1950
DIED
November 24, 2020
Charles Grizzell's passing at the age of 70 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graumlich Funeral Home in Columbus, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graumlich Funeral Home website.

Published by Graumlich Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207
Nov
30
Service
11:00a.m.
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street, Columbus, OH 43207
