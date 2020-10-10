Menu
Charles Lorin Hammer
1947 - 2020
BORN
February 24, 1947
DIED
October 1, 2020
Charles Hammer passed away on October 1, 2020. He was born in Brigham City, Utah on February 24, 1947 to Louis Hammer and Wilma Hammer.
He married Heidi Bangerter on November 22, 1967. They enjoyed camping and fishing with friends and family. They especially loved their spur of the moment trips to Wendover. One of his favorite hobbies he enjoyed was spending time in the garage tinkering on cars and rebuilding classic cars with his son.

He is survived by his son, Terry (Danielle) Hammer; 4 grandchildren: Abigail, Allison, Katelin, and Tyler; brother Bill and sister Sharon. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Heidi, infant sons Troy and Jim Beau, brothers Dennis, Delone, Keith and Odell.

A private family service was held at the Bountiful City Cemetery, October 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
