Charles Hess
1963 - 2020
BORN
September 26, 1963
DIED
November 20, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Charles Hess's passing at the age of 57 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Griffith, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White Funeral Home & Cremation Services website.

Published by White Funeral Home & Cremation Services on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
White Funeral Home & Cremation Services
