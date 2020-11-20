Menu
Charles Holliday
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
Charles Holliday's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Parson Mortuary Inc in Muncie, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Westside United Baptist Church
3021 W. Cornbread Rd., Muncie, Indiana
Nov
21
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Westside United Baptist Church
3021 W. Cornbread Road, Muncie, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Parson Mortuary Inc
