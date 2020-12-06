Menu
Charles Ivins
1935 - 2020
BORN
June 14, 1935
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Lakeview Cemetery
Charles Ivins's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, OK .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel website.

Published by John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home and Chapel
120 S. Broadway Ave, Moore, Oklahoma 73160
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel
