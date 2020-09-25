Major Charles Wendell Jones



Sunrise November 22, 1932



Sunset September 17, 2020



On September 17, 2020, Charles Wendell Jones passed away with his wife Jean (Hansen) Jones at his side. He was a much-loved husband, father, grandpa, brother, uncle, friend, patriot and fighter pilot extraordinaire.



Charlie was born into the loving family of Sterling Morse and Melba Gunnell Jones on November 22, 1932, in Wellsville, Utah. He was welcomed by his brother Mack and Lois (Burton) Jones (both deceased), Ruth Jones (Douglas) Clark (both deceased), Margene Jones (LeRoy) Schenck (both deceased). He was then joined by little brother Reid (Cathy Major) Jones. He was also preceded in death by a sister Ardyth Jones. The Jones family was and still is an integral part of the Wellsville community.



The Jones farm was where Charlie learned the value of hard work. He worked alongside his father, brothers, and sisters from dawn to dusk, seven days a week. The work was difficult but the rewards were many, and it was there he gained his impeccable work ethic that lasted throughout his life. Although he travelled the world, that soil never left his shoes.



He attended Wellsville Floradell Grade School, Wellsville Junior High School and graduated from South Cache High School. He then enrolled and graduated from the ROTC program at Utah State University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Alpha. While he was in the Air Force he acquired his Masters Degree from the University of Utah.



Following graduation from Utah State he fulfilled his commitment to the Air Force, pilot training at Lackland, Hondo and Lorado AFBs in Texas, then flying the B-57 Bomber at Hill AFB, Johnson AB and Yakota AB in Japan where he also served as the Liaison Officer/Forward Air Controller. He taught ROTC at Montana State and was the Assistant Professor of Aerospace Study at the University of Montana. Back in the cockpit he was assigned to George AFB, the Aircraft Commander at Eglin AFB and on to Assistant Flight Commander at Korat RTAFB. His next assignment was Lindsey AS in Germany, and he flew out of Ramstein, then to Hill AFB for retirement. He honorably served his country for 20 years which included two tours of duty in Vietnam flying the L-19 and F-4. He flew 165 combat missions, a total of 383.4 combat hours, and logged over 5,000 flying hours during his career. His medals include the Distinguished Flying Cross, Air Force Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal and Air Medal Fifth Oak Leaf Cluster.



Following his retirement from the Air Force he did taxes for a while then found his true calling, Real Estate. He was an agent then became an owner/broker with Wardley Corporation. He then opened his own office under Network, and when he retired he was an agent with Coldwell Banker. He was in the business for over 40 years winning several awards, an icon in the real estate industry. He was also the President of the Layton Chamber of Commerce.



He married Emma Murray, they had four children then divorced. In 1981 Charlie and Jeannie each married the love of their lives. They were totally devoted to each other. From Jeannie he gained a bonus daughter, Monica, whom he loved as his own, unconditionally. Charlie and Jeannnie loved and cherished each other for the next 39 years, working and enjoying life side-by-side. They traveled the world, from Australia to Europe, to the Virgin Islands with family and friends and enjoyed every minute of their time together. They skied in the winter and played golf in the summer. They played couples golf tournaments throughout the western states (and won their fair share). He enjoyed their season Jazz tickets for many years and enjoyed watching them on TV (and Gunsmoke). Following retirement, they bought a home in Palm Springs, on the golf course, and spent the next 11 years as snowbirds. They are members of the Indian Palms Country Club. He felt so fortunate to have such great friends in Utah, as well as their friends in California and snowbirds throughout the country and Canada. But most of all Charlie loved entertaining friends and family often with BBQs and pool parties in his backyard.



He is loved and survived by his wife and best friend Jean (Hansen) Jones. His children Bonnie Jones (Ted) Williams, CA; Vickie Jones (David) Hackett, FL; Randy (Pam) Jones, WA; Pam Jones (Greg) Campbell, UT; and Monica Watson (Paul) Spackman, UT. His brother Reid (Cathy) Jones, UT; and sister and brother-in-law Jillary Hansen (Roger) Argyle, UT. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings listed above, his father and mother-in-law Gordon Earl and Darlene (Danzer) Hansen, and a brother-in-law Jerry Earl Hansen.



A very special thank you to his bonus family; Paul, Monica, Chase, Jocelyn and Gracie who helped their grandpa and grandma through this difficult time, they were their constant companions. To Sandy Flinders for her visits, and to Utah Home Health and Hospice; Luann, Dallon and Jenna for their support.



Charlie was a fighter. He fought a hard battle against cancer, heart disease, and much more with that fighter pilot determination. Our hearts are broken and we will never be the same but are so thankful to have had such a generous, strong, and determined example to follow. WE WILL LOVE YOU FOREVER!!!



In lieu of flowers please donate to the Huntsman Cancer Center or Wounded Warriors.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Syracuse City Cemetery, 1290 S. 1000 W., Syracuse. Friends may visit family Saturday from 10:30 to 12:30 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.



