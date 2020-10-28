Of North Versailles, age 55, on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.



Beloved husband of Denise L. (Davis) Knox for 26 years.



Loving father of Breianna (Sean) Henaghan of North Versailles, Tyler Knox of MI and Charles "C.J." Knox, Jr. of North Versailles.



Proud grandfather of Keaghan and Kinsley Henaghan.



Son of the late Constantine "Connie" and the late Barbara Knox.



Brother of Angel (Tom) Sposito, Tracy Nagy, and Tina (Alan) Michelotti, all of Pittsburgh, and Toni (Miller) Brain and her husband, Dennis of Finleyville.



Chuck is also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins.



Chuck was raised in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh. His work career began as a home construction worker and he became a manager with Sunrise Sunoco stations. Chuck then ventured into a career of public safety. He served as a part-time police officer for several years with Turtle Creek, North Braddock, Port Vue, Braddock and East Pittsburgh, before landing a full-time position with the Wilkinsburg Police Department. In 1997, Chuck became a Narcotics Detective with Wilkinsburg and, due to a disability, he retired in early 2015. In 2012, Chuck was named the "Police Officer of the Year" by the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #91. Serving the greater Pittsburgh area as a police officer was something Chuck held close to his heart throughout his life.



In his spare time Chuck enjoyed driving his tractor, being outdoors, relaxing at his fire pit, and helping others with house projects.



Friends are welcome on Friday from 3-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service and Public Safety Service will be held on Friday at 7 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors to the funeral home are required to wear face masks or coverings.



Chuck will be laid to rest privately at Mars Cemetery.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.