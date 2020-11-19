Charles Lawler's passing at the age of 73 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia, AL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colbert Memorial Chapel website.
Published by Colbert Memorial Chapel on Nov. 19, 2020.
