Charles Luedtke
1925 - 2020
BORN
March 26, 1925
DIED
November 25, 2020
Charles Luedtke's passing at the age of 95 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin
Dec
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Chuck and June were wonderful neighbors to my parents all their lives. I remember when I was young and Chuck would walk over and talk while doing yard work. Was a good neighborhood to grow up in. My sympathies to the family.
Carrie (Steckbauer) Arrowood
November 30, 2020
I will always remember Chuck for his military service with the 10th Mt corp. He was badly wounded during the action. He was hit several times. He nearly died. Came home and married June and were the best Dancers on the floor at our Ski Patrol Parties in the seventies. A famous saying was "Old Solders never Die, They just fade away". In chucks case he just danced and skied away. Con Favor
Conrad Favor
Friend
November 29, 2020
As one of the many staff at Rennes that helped care for Charles, we are sad that he is no longer with us and will miss him.
Caregiver
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Sincere condolences to all of the Luedke family. Chuck pulled me out of a few jams when I was a kid and he was on the ski patrol. One memory that stands out is when I was a little guy riding the rope tow up Senior (now called Sundance) and not able to hold up the rope, he helped get to the top. He and my Dad were also good friends. He will be missed.
Don Jensen
Friend
November 28, 2020
Got to know Chuck back in 1969 as a fellow member of the Rib Mountain National Ski Patrol. There were few that looked as graceful as Chuck making those turns coming down Duskey Run. Remember trying to buy a pair of used Head GS skis from him.’ He wanted $65.00 and I would only offer him $60.00. Neither of us would budge and I finally gave him the $65. He then told me he was going to call me to accept my $60. Never did get that $5.00 back from him. RIP Chuck.
Lee Drengler
Lee Drengler
November 28, 2020
Sandy and Dale,
So sorry to hear of the passing of Mr. Luedtke.
He was a client at Time Federal and I always enjoyed talking to him when he came to do business. I will always remember asking if he would still be skiing as winter arrived. A wonderful man indeed. My sympathies.
Deb Melang
Acquaintance
November 28, 2020
Saddened to hear of his death. Proud and honored to have been his friend. We met as skiers. He grace on skies and me just a beginner. By the time he finished with me I did indeed finish my turns. I remember following him, trying to emulate his every subtle move as he carved the snow in perfect arcs. And how I tried ever so hard to best his Nastar score to let him know I had equaled, even bested the master. Thank you Chuck for enriching my life.
Dennis Holzem
Friend
November 27, 2020