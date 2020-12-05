Menu
Charles Lumpkin
1952 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1952
DIED
November 25, 2020
Charles Lumpkin's passing at the age of 68 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Greenview Funeral Home in Florence, AL .

Published by Greenview Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Greenview Memorial Park
3657 Old Chisholm Road, Florence, Alabama 35633
Funeral services provided by:
Greenview Funeral Home
