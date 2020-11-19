Charles Mathieu's passing at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home in Churubusco, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sheets & Childs Funeral Home website.
Published by Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
