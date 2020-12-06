Menu
Charles McCallister
1963 - 2020
BORN
September 6, 1963
DIED
December 1, 2020
Charles McCallister's passing at the age of 57 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes & Crematory in Fort Walton Beach, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes & Crematory website.

Published by Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes & Crematory on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Davis Watkins Funeral Home
113 Racetrack Road, N.E., Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32547
Dec
8
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Beal Memorial Cemetery
316 Beal Parkway, NW, Fort Walton Beach, Florida 32548
Funeral services provided by:
Davis-Watkins Funeral Homes & Crematory
