Charles Mitchell
1927 - 2020
BORN
June 24, 1927
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Army
Navy
Charles Mitchell's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup in Greenup, IL .

Published by Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Barkley Funeral Chapel - Greenup
