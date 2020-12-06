Menu
Charles Owen
1950 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1950
DIED
November 21, 2020
ABOUT
Texas A&M University
Charles Owen's passing at the age of 70 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lawson Funeral Home in Walnut Srings, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lawson Funeral Home website.

Published by Lawson Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lawson Funeral Home
803 N. Main St, Meridian, Texas 76665
