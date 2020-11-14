Menu
Charles Parker
1959 - 2020
BORN
April 26, 1959
DIED
November 12, 2020
Charles Parker's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jones Funeral Home in St. James, MO .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jones Funeral Home website.

Published by Jones Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Dixon Cemetery
Chestnut Street, Dixon, Missouri 75459
Funeral services provided by:
Jones Funeral Home
