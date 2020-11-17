Charles Pendleton's passing at the age of 67 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sacred Memories Funeral Home in Chicago, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Sacred Memories Funeral Home website.
Published by Sacred Memories Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
