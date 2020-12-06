Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Petralito
1924 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1924
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
United States Army
Charles Petralito's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel in Covington, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.