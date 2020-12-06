Charles Petralito's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel in Covington, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel website.
Published by J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home and Cremation Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
