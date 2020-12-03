Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Pierce
1944 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1944
DIED
November 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
General Electric
Charles Pierce's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grayson Funeral Home in Charlestown, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grayson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grayson Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Grayson Funeral Home-Charlestown
893 High Street, Charlestown, Indiana 47111
Dec
4
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Grayson Funeral Home-Charlestown
893 High Street, Charlestown, Indiana 47111
Funeral services provided by:
Grayson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.