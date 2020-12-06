Menu
Charles Reed
1984 - 2020
BORN
January 25, 1984
DIED
November 30, 2020
Charles Reed's passing at the age of 36 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News in Newport News, VA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News website.

Published by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
C.C. Carter Funeral Home
3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, Virginia 23607
Dec
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
C.C. Carter Funeral Home
3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, Virginia 23607
Funeral services provided by:
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
