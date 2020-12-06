Menu
Charles Roby
1960 - 2020
BORN
December 27, 1960
DIED
November 24, 2020
Charles Roby's passing at the age of 59 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockford, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Collins & Stone Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street, Rockford, Illinois 61104
Funeral services provided by:
Collins & Stone Funeral Home
