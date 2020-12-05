Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles Rodgers
1989 - 2020
BORN
August 19, 1989
DIED
November 29, 2020
Charles Rodgers's passing at the age of 31 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home in Cincinnati, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson-Delhi
4619 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238
Dec
8
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson-Delhi
4619 Delhi Pike, Cincinnati, Ohio 45238
Funeral services provided by:
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.