Charles Shaw
1961 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1961
DIED
December 2, 2020
Charles Shaw's passing at the age of 59 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reynolds Funeral Home in Decatur, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reynolds Funeral Home website.

Published by Reynolds Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Decatur City-Sterrs Division
Washington St NW, Decatur, Alabama 35601
Funeral services provided by:
Reynolds Funeral Home
