Charles Sinkoske
1943 - 2020
BORN
March 29, 1943
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
Grace Lutheran Church
U.S. Army
University Of Maryland
Charles Sinkoske's passing at the age of 77 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock, IL .

Published by Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Schneider-Leucht-Merwin & Cooney Funeral Home
