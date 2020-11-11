Menu
Charles Snyder
1945 - 2020
BORN
June 20, 1945
DIED
November 7, 2020
Charles Snyder's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach in New Smyrna Beach, FL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach website.

Published by Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
3001 S. US1, Edge, Florida
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
3001 S. US1, Edge, Florida
Nov
14
Burial
Sea Pines Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
