Charles Steede
1950 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1950
DIED
November 20, 2020
Charles Steede's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moments Funeral Home in Lucedale, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Moments Funeral Home website.

Published by Moments Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Moments Funeral Home
7158 Highway 63 South, Lucedale, Mississippi 39452
Nov
22
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Moments Funeral Home
7158 Highway 63 South, Lucedale, Mississippi 39452
Funeral services provided by:
Moments Funeral Home
