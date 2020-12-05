Menu
Charles Stewart
1927 - 2020
BORN
December 30, 1927
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Army
Charles Stewart's passing at the age of 92 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason-White Funeral Home website.

Published by Mason-White Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Graveside service
Fondulac Township Cemetery
, East Peoria, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Mason-White Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
5 Entries
We have many fond memories going back a lot of years. Our sincere sympathy to all the family.
Orville & Betty Sauder
Orville & Betty Sauder
December 2, 2020
I would walk my grandkids to the bus stop which was standing in Charleys drive way. He would come out sometimes and pop his trunk lid open and it was full of stuffed animals and he would tell the kids help yourself. Thank you MR. Stewart for your service in the Army in serving our country. i spoke to him several times and enjoyed talking to him. What a great man. My sympathies to the whole family so sorry to hear of his passing. Rest in HEAVENLY PEACE my friend Jim Murray
jim murray
Friend
December 1, 2020
We attended Glendale church in East Peoria with Charley for many years,he was always eager and willing to help anyone in need. He loved the Lord and is in Heaven now.
Jim Hamann
Friend
December 1, 2020
I loved spending time with Charlie at Serenity. He was always such a sweet man. He brought his Bible at breakfast & we would talk about the scriptures. He was very helpful with the other residents. He made sure that they were comfortable. He also enjoyed talking about his tomato plants & the hummingbirds! I will miss him! I know that he is in his heavenly home.
Connie Ennis
Friend
November 30, 2020