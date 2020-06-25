Lee passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.



He was born September 19, 1941 in Winslow, Arizona to Clayton and Nelda Maxfield Stratton. He graduated from Davis High School and attended Weber State University where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management.



Lee served in the United States Marine Corp and retired from Hill Air Force Base as Division Chief over aircraft.



He was the past president of the Federal Managers Association as well as Scare Canyon Ranch Association.



On March 4, 1965, Lee married his wife of 55 years, Colleen Smith. Together they had three children, Rhett, Rex and Alysha Stratton-Ross. They have five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



He loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting and camping with family and friends. He also loved the winters in Arizona where they enjoyed many close, good friendships.



Lee is survived by his wife, Colleen, children, Rhett, Rex and Alysha Stratton-Ross (Ryan); his mother, Blanch Stratton, and siblings, Dennis (Kim) Stratton, Deanna (Ron) Young, Ellen (Dee) Rounkles, Debbie (Ross) Nietert and Alan (Colette) Stratton. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton, Mother, Nelda, and two sisters, Sydney Flint and Linda (Larry) Schneider.



Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 26, 2020 at the West Haven Cemetery, 1525 South 2350 West. The family will meet with friends Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South.

Published by Legacy from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.