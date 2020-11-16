Menu
Charles Talosi
1949 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1949
DIED
November 12, 2020
Charles Talosi's passing at the age of 71 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Moore Funeral Home, PA in Denton, MD .

Published by Moore Funeral Home, PA on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629
Nov
20
Memorial service
10:45a.m.
Moore Funeral Home, PA
12 S. Second Street, Denton, MD 21629
Funeral services provided by:
Moore Funeral Home, PA
