Charles Taylor
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 12, 1931
DIED
November 18, 2020
Charles Taylor's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Colonial Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Colonial Funeral Home website.

Published by Colonial Funeral Home on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Colonial Funeral Home Chapel
613 14th Street, Phenix City, Alabama 36867
Funeral services provided by:
Colonial Funeral Home
