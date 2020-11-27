Menu
Charles Weaber
1939 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1939
DIED
September 23, 2020
ABOUT
U.S. Air Force
Charles Weaber's passing at the age of 80 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel in Athens, GA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel website.

Published by Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
20
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Athens Memory Gardens
5195 Lexington Rd, Athens, Georgia 30605
Funeral services provided by:
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
November 27, 2020