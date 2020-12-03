Menu
Charles Weber
1942 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1942
DIED
November 27, 2020
ABOUT
Rotary Club
Charles Weber's passing at the age of 78 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Garr Funeral Services in Sellersburg, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Garr Funeral Services website.

Published by Garr Funeral Services on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Sellersburg Church of Christ
213 S. New Albany St., Sellersburg, Indiana 47172
