Charles Weeden
1960 - 2020
BORN
June 6, 1960
DIED
November 4, 2020
Charles Weeden's passing at the age of 60 on Wednesday, November 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Washington Funeral Home in Tappahannock, VA .

Published by Washington Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Washington Funeral Home
1404 Tappahannock Blvd.,, Tappahannock, Virginia 22560
Nov
14
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
New Morning Star Baptist Church
1730 Canterberry Road, Walkerton, Virginia 23177
Funeral services provided by:
Washington Funeral Home
