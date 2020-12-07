Charles Wilber's passing at the age of 83 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by White-Van Buren Funeral Home in Delanson, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charles in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the White-Van Buren Funeral Home website.
Published by White-Van Buren Funeral Home on Dec. 7, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.