Charles Wilcox
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 19, 1928
DIED
December 3, 2020
Charles Wilcox's passing at the age of 92 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Headley Funeral Chapel in Augusta, KS .

Published by Headley Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street, Augusta, KS 67010
Dec
9
Service
10:30a.m.
Headley Funeral Chapel
813 State Street, Augusta, KS 67010
Dec
9
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Oak Hill Cemetery
, Severance, Kansas
Funeral services provided by:
Headley Funeral Chapel
