Charles Wilson
1937 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1937
DIED
November 17, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Charles Wilson's passing at the age of 83 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services in Indianapolis, IN .

Published by Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Chuck was the best Nieghbor and friend one could ask for. Heart of gold, quick wit, humor and laugh where the things I remember most. No one who has met him would easily for get him. I will deeply miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as his spirit transcends the earth to his rightful place in the majesty of heaven.
Richard Sheldon
Neighbor
November 20, 2020
Arlene Cosner
November 20, 2020
Sending thoughts and prayers to Karen and the family. I was a neighbor to Karen in high school. RIP Charles .
Deana Walters
Classmate
November 20, 2020
Chuck was a valued friend for many years and we shared so many wonderful experiences together with him and his lovely wife, Karen. He will be missed and I know he will RIP.
John and Delie Nichols
John Nichols
Friend
November 19, 2020
Such a kind and gracious human. Felt very fortunate to know him. He will be missed by many. So Sorry for the loss and prayers for the family left behind.
Margaret Hilarides
Friend
November 19, 2020
Dear Karen I am so sorry to hear of Chuck's passing. I always enjoyed being with the two of you. I have fond memories and I thank you for the memories.
Elaine Ellison
Friend
November 19, 2020