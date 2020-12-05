Menu
Charles Woodle
1963 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1963
DIED
December 3, 2020
Charles Woodle's passing at the age of 57 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belk Funeral Home in Lamar, SC .

Published by Belk Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lamar chapel at Belk Funeral Home
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Catfish Creek Baptist Church Cemetery
, Latta, South Carolina
Belk Funeral Home
My prayers are with you! I went to high school with Charles and my dad and his father worked together for the SC Highway Patrol. He was a good friend.
Linda Lloyd Evans
December 4, 2020
My sincere condolences go out to his family. Charles was kind and funny and it was a pleasure to work with him. His passing is a true loss and we grieve with you during this time.
Alex Clark
Coworker
December 4, 2020
My sincere ondolences to his family. Charles was very kind and funny and it was a pleasure to work with him. This is a true loss and we share with you in this time of grieving.
Alex Clark
December 4, 2020
My prayers and thoughts are with your family I have known Charles for a very long time he was a good man
Melissa Burchfield
December 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I've known Charles since I started working at George Sink. I considered him a friend as well as a co-worker. He used to talk about Cindy and his son a lot. Charles will be greatly missed!
Audrey Cowell
December 4, 2020
So sorry for your loss, I worked with Charles , he was a always nice to me and I thought he was one of the good guys. He will but missed. Prayers
Toni Powers
December 4, 2020
May god grant u peace my friend comfort your family with his love and grace calm their hearts and give them serenity in the days weeks months and years to come til we all are rejoined together in gods hands .You rest now your watch has ended and well take it from here.
Donnie Weatherford
December 4, 2020