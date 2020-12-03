Menu
Charles Yates
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 1, 1949
DIED
November 21, 2020
Charles Yates's passing at the age of 71 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brunswick Funeral Home Inc in Brunswick, GA .

Published by Brunswick Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
26
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany Street, Brunswicik, Georgia 31520
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Memory Gardens
Highway 17 North, Brunswick, Georgia 31525
Nov
27
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Memory Gardens
4995 U.S. Highway 17 North
Funeral services provided by:
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
