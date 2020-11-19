Menu
Charlie Bailey
1946 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1946
DIED
November 17, 2020
Charlie Bailey's passing at the age of 74 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hall Brothers Funeral Home in Martin, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hall Brothers Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 10:00p.m.
Hall Funeral Home
331 KY Route 122, Martin, Kentucky 41649
Nov
20
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hall Funeral Home
331 KY Route 122, Martin, Kentucky 41649
Funeral services provided by:
Hall Brothers Funeral Home
