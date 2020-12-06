Menu
Charlotte Bayerlein
1938 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1938
DIED
November 30, 2020
Charlotte Bayerlein's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ball Funeral Chapel in Pittsburgh, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ball Funeral Chapel website.

Published by Ball Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Albert the Great of Holy Apostles Parish
3198 Schieck St., Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15227
Funeral services provided by:
Ball Funeral Chapel
