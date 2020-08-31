Charlotte Carter left us to be with her heavenly father, brother, sister, mother and never forgetting baby Faye.



Charlotte was the ultimate individual to have around for she turned smiles into memories and memories into laughter. As a proud wife, mother, mamaw and friend. Charlotte was a woman that took pride in every minute of her life projecting strength towards all who chose to be in her presence. She loved to feed the neighborhood at any location she would reside, calling in her way-wards from playing and daily activity. This woman was momma to anyone in need even some who were not. A southern bell with a heart that shined bright and enough love to go around for neighborhoods at a time never missing a moment of fulfillment from her own children who received the most.



She passed in her sleep due to heart complications leaving behind so much more than four sons and grandchildren, she was loved by many. Although she was not a prominent public figure Charlotte was very well known for her cooking and the amount of love she carried for her family and friends as well as most of her acquaintances. Charlotte joined the heavens with those of whom she loves and the love she took from so many people; friends, family, children and grandchildren while rightly earning so. She will forever be remembered by all of us for her unique way of unconditional love integrated genuinely no matter the circumstance.



Charlotte was born July 19th, 1969 and passed August 26th, 2020 at 51 years of age. She left us too soon. Anyone who knew momma or Charlotte knows that she will be there waiting to embrace all of those who crossed her path in life. As a farewell for now... until we meet again, "May all the angels in heavin' be with you, for they are always. And you are mine."



Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., with a viewing prior from 11a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Interment, Myers Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.

