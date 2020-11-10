Menu
Charlotte Hooton
1939 - 2020
BORN
December 12, 1939
DIED
November 7, 2020
Charlotte Hooton's passing at the age of 80 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Brownsburg Cemetery
190 E. 56th Street, Brownsburg, Indiana 46112
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
