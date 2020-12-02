Charlotte Sutter's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home in Tremont, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Charlotte in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Davis-Oswald Funeral Home website.
Published by Davis-Oswald Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
