Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Chase Rixie
1989 - 2020
BORN
May 15, 1989
DIED
November 7, 2020
Chase Rixie's passing at the age of 31 on Saturday, November 07, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blanchard Family Funeral Home in Fairbanks, AK .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Chase in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blanchard Family Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Blanchard Family Funeral Home on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Celebration of Life
6:30p.m.
Fairbanks Offroad Lions ORV Park
4400 South Cushman Street, Fairbanks, Alaska 99701
Funeral services provided by:
Blanchard Family Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.