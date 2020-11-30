Menu
Cheryl Bennett
1954 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1954
DIED
November 27, 2020
Cheryl Bennett's passing at the age of 66 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Memorial Chapel in Ponca City, OK .

Nov. 30, 2020
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Resthaven Memorial Park Cemetery
1900 E Hubbard Road, Ponca City, Oklahoma 74601
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Memorial Chapel
