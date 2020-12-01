Menu
Cheryl Kimmel
1958 - 2020
BORN
March 16, 1958
DIED
November 26, 2020
Cheryl Kimmel's passing at the age of 62 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. in Ellicott City, MD .

Published by Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043
Funeral services provided by:
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
