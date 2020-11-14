Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cheryl Lawson
1959 - 2020
BORN
May 11, 1959
DIED
November 12, 2020
Cheryl Lawson's passing at the age of 61 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home in Columbia City, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cheryl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City, Indiana 46725
Funeral services provided by:
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.