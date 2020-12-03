Cheryl Payne's passing at the age of 54 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs in Webster Springs, WV .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cheryl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs website.
Published by Dodd and Reed Funeral Home, Inc. - Webster Springs on Dec. 3, 2020.
