Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Cheryl Peterson
1947 - 2020
BORN
January 28, 1947
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
Manti Temple
Utah Jazz
Cheryl Peterson's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Goff Mortuary in Midvale, UT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cheryl in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Goff Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Goff Mortuary on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah 84047
Dec
9
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Vine Bluff Cemetery
1200 North 400 East, Nephi, Utah 84648
Funeral services provided by:
Goff Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.