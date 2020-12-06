Menu
Cheryl Ross
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 17, 1948
DIED
December 4, 2020
Cheryl Ross's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett in Garrett, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Thomas Funeral Home
1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana 46738
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
