Cheryl Ross's passing at the age of 72 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett in Garrett, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Cheryl in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett website.
Published by Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett on Dec. 6, 2020.
