Cheryl Wiler
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 13, 1945
DIED
November 15, 2020
ABOUT
Red Hat Society
Roman Catholic
Cheryl Wiler's passing at the age of 74 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Borden Funeral Home - Sheffield in Sheffield, PA .

Published by Borden Funeral Home - Sheffield on Nov. 18, 2020.
